SEED School: Transforming Lives Through Education

Alex Pope, board member of SEED School of Miami, just delivered the most inspiring stats you'll hear all day! This nonprofit public boarding school serves students from incredibly challenging backgrounds – 95% qualify for public housing, one-third are in foster care, and 15% have experienced homelessness or have incarcerated parents.

But here's where it gets incredible: SEED has achieved a 100% college acceptance rate since 2021! This 24/7 boarding school doesn't just educate – it becomes home, providing a safe, nurturing environment for kids who need it most.

The Miami Give Day campaign focuses on two crucial areas. First, enhancing dormitory living with essentials like furniture, blankets, and toiletries – because these aren't just classrooms, they're actual homes. Second, creating experiential opportunities like college campus visits and community experiences that expand students' worldviews.

Alex emphasizes the incredible partnerships with parents who entrust their children to SEED's care. It's not just about academic success – it's about breaking cycles and creating futures these kids never imagined possible. The transformation from challenging circumstances to 100% college acceptance proves that with the right support system, every child can thrive. Visit givemiami-dade.org/team-seed to support these life-changing efforts.