Seventh Annual Soup and Champagne Celebrates Haitian Independence

Co-founder Jones Pierre and cultural ambassador/host Mecca Grimo Marcelin promoted the seventh annual Soup and Champagne event celebrating Haitian Independence Day at Nomi Village in North Miami on January 1st.

This year marks a historic first: featuring a female headliner performer, breaking tradition from previous years. The event celebrates Haiti's independence through the traditional Soup Joumou, which carries deep historical significance.

Pierre explained that during slavery, this delicacy was forbidden to the enslaved population. After Haiti's successful revolution in 1804, it was decreed that everyone should taste the soup to "taste freedom." The tradition symbolizes overcoming oppression and claiming what was once denied.

Mecca emphasized the cultural importance of preserving this tradition for future generations, calling it "history in a bowl" that demonstrates Haitian resilience and victory over slavery and colonialism. He credited Marie Claire Félicité, Emperor Dessalines' wife, with helping spread the tradition throughout the countryside.

The soup tradition remains vital to the Haitian diaspora worldwide, allowing families to pass down their heritage and teach children about their ancestors' strength and independence.

Doors open at 6 PM with tickets available at soupandchampagne.com.