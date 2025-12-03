Shein Holiday Fashion Guide: Top Looks for Women, Men, and Kids This Season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Shein. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva joined Inside South Florida to break down the biggest holiday fashion hits from Shein, covering women’s festive wear, men’s versatile essentials, and adorable kids’ outfits, plus the accessories tying it all together.

For women looking to stay stylish and comfortable, Shein is highlighting pieces made with quality-feeling fabrics such as denim, fleece, cotton, and cashmere. Standout looks this season include a pearl-beaded denim blouse paired with wide-leg embellished pants from the Shein x JWoww Collection, a burgundy organza peplum mini dress for a classic holiday feel, and the sleek Musera Slinky Rouched Maxi Dress for evening events. For travel or low-key gatherings, the Musera Sport zip-through jacket and leggings set offers a polished athleisure option. Cozy nights call for Shein’s soft pink fleece V-neck pajama set, a top pick for gifting.

On the men’s side, the Somwen Trend Store is delivering modern comfort with its contrast-collar Harrington jacket, which pairs well with tailored wide-leg trousers or vintage-wash jeans. Chunky rib-knit sweaters and textured cardigans are also trending, offering easy layering and thoughtful gift options.

Kids get their fair share of holiday charm with outfits from Shein’s Cozy Pixies collection. Boys’ favorites include a three-piece hoodie, vest, and pants set, along with a playful plaid bear-embroidered cardigan. Girls’ highlights include a red-and-black plaid ruffle dress, a thick hooded fleece cardigan, and rib-knit turtleneck sets perfect for layering during family festivities.

Accessories round out the holiday lineup, with standout pieces such as Musera’s square-toe biker buckle boots, knit slouchy beanie hats, and velour cosmetic bags, which also double as an easy, stylish stocking stuffer.