Shelley Marceca Shows Us How to Elevate a Coastal Thanksgiving Tablescape

Interior designer Shelley Marceca joined Inside South Florida with a stunning setup that proves Thanksgiving décor doesn’t need to be traditional to feel festive. As the creator behind “Living Coastal”, she brings a fresh perspective tailored perfectly to our Florida lifestyle: no snow, no heavy fall tones, just breezy, stylish, South Florida elegance.

Instead of the classic burnt oranges and deep browns, Shelley leans into blues, greens, and sandy neutrals that reflect our coastal environment. One of her biggest tips is to build a collection of basics you can reuse year-round, especially tulle in a few core colors. A simple layer of tulle instantly adds texture and softness to any table.

She also encourages using two plates at each setting: a smaller one for appetizers or salad stacked over the main plate. It looks elevated, keeps things organized, and makes the transition to the entrée effortless. For extra polish, place small bites or a menu card directly on the top plate to greet your guests the moment they sit down.

And yes: taper candles are still a timeless go-to. Shelley loves clean, unused candles for a sleek look, with the option to swap out holders to match the season.

Her biggest piece of advice? Have fun with it. Mix textures, play with color, and create a table that feels like home. Most importantly, be thankful.