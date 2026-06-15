Shipt makes summer watch party planning easier with curated entertaining kits

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Consultancy Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

With a big summer of soccer ahead and game day viewing parties in full swing, hosting friends and family can take a lot of planning. Sports personality and soccer content creator Cristine Cupo says Shipt can help take the stress out of entertaining.

Ship kits take the guesswork out of hosting

Shipt offers curated bundles built around different entertaining occasions, allowing hosts to browse collections and add items to their cart in one click with same-day delivery available.

"Summer, we know, is one of the busiest times for gathering, cookouts, get-togethers, sporting events, but especially a big, big summer of soccer ahead, and planning can be a little overwhelming," Cupo said.

Cupo said the kits help cut down on last-minute trips to the store, freeing up more time to focus on guests and plan goal celebrations.

Match of the week kit and more

For soccer fans, Shipt is offering a limited-time match of the week kit featuring themed snacks tied to highly anticipated soccer matchups.

Additional kit options include:



Game day grill-out kit — Grilling essentials including hamburgers and hot dogs

— Grilling essentials including hamburgers and hot dogs Sandwich station kit — Everything needed to build the perfect sandwich, including pickles and relish

— Everything needed to build the perfect sandwich, including pickles and relish Fan foods kit — Chips, dips, and easy grab-and-go snacks

— Chips, dips, and easy grab-and-go snacks

"From setup to clean up, Shipt is the ultimate 12th man for soccer fans to help transform your home into the ultimate stadium experience," Cupo said.

Membership deal and same-day delivery

Shipt is currently offering half off its annual membership for $49. Members can download the app for same-day delivery.

"You're going to want to jump on Shipt," Cupo said.

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