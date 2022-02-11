Watch

Shootout in Maryland leaves 2 officers and a suspect wounded

Jacob Fisher, WMAR
Shootout in Frederick leaves two officers, suspect wounded
Posted at 4:10 PM, Feb 11, 2022
FREDERICK, Md. (WMAR) — Two police officers and a suspect were wounded during a shootout in Maryland on Friday.

Officials say the Frederick police officers were investigating a report of a suspicious person who was armed with a gun before shots were fired.

Both officers and the suspect were rushed to a hospital in Baltimore.

The officers are expected to survive, Scripps station WMAR reported. The condition of the suspect is still unclear.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockdown immediately following the shooting. However, that has since been lifted.

This story was originally reported on wmar2news.com.

