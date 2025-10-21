Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Shop for a Cause at the Thrifty Kitty Pop-Up!

A little retail therapy can go a long way for pets in need! Inside South Florida sat down with Tanya Heller and Michelle Schecht from the Thrifty Kitty Pop-Up Boutique, where every purchase helps rescue and care for local cats and dogs.

From designer gowns to everyday wear, shoppers can “buy a bag, fill a bag,” with all proceeds benefiting Abandoned Pet Rescue and PURRR.

Want to see how this fashionable fundraiser is saving lives? Watch the full segment now and visit purrr.org or email thriftykitty@purrr.org for more information.

