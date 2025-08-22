Signify Health Simplifies Care for Older Adults with In-Home Health Assessments

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signify Health. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald, Chief Medical Officer of Signify Health, joined Inside South Florida to address the challenges many older adults face in navigating the health care system. With over half of older adults on Medicare seeing three or more physicians, coordinating care and managing chronic illnesses can feel overwhelming. Dr. Schwarzwald stressed the importance of building a strong relationship with a primary care provider and “knowing your numbers,” like blood pressure and glucose levels, to stay on track.

She also shared how Signify Health is helping simplify the process through in-home health assessments. A licensed clinician visits patients at home to review medications, assess chronic conditions, provide preventive services, and develop a personalized health management plan that can be shared with a primary care provider. Many patients may even qualify for this service at no cost through their health plan.