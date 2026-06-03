Simple Healthtex summer wellness products to keep the whole family refreshed this season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by HealthTex. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer in South Florida means camps, vacations, pool days, and outdoor fun, and it's also a great time to refresh everyday family wellness routines.

Healthtex offers a range of products designed to support everyday summer care, including body care and wellness products, baby essentials, shower gels and soaps from Betrēs, colognes from Mett Desoto, and wellness-focused products from Dr. Sana.

For body care, Betrēs body washes and soap bars are formulated with ingredients including aloe vera, oatmeal, and goat milk to help support clean, refreshed, and hydrated skin during the summer months, especially after exposure to sun, chlorine, and salt water.

For babies, the Betrēs Baby line includes shampoo, talc, body lotion, and baby cologne designed for delicate skin and easy to incorporate into a daily summer routine.

For on-the-go wellness, Dr. Sana offers a variety of over-the-counter products, including Arnica Roll-on, Dr. Rub, Bicarbonato de Sodio, and Dr. Sana Olicia Total, designed to support everyday wellness needs during travel, outdoor activities, summer sports, and seasonal changes. These essentials are easy to pack in a beach bag, gym bag, or travel kit.

Mi Tesoro colognes offer fresh fragrances designed to keep babies feeling fresh and comfortable during summer months, making them a natural fit for daily baby care routines after bathtime, outings, or summer activities.

All Healthtex products are available at major retailers, including Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, Navarro, Publix, Family Dollar, and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.