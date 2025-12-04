Simple Sleep Fixes for the Holiday Season, According to a Sleep Psychologist

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mattress Firm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays bring plenty of joy, but they’re also one of the biggest sleep disruptors of the year. Late nights, travel, full schedules, and family stress can quickly throw off your routine, leaving you tired just when you want to feel your best. To help you protect your rest, Dr. Jade Wu, board-certified sleep psychologist and Mattress Firm sleep advisor, is sharing simple, science-backed tips to keep your sleep on track all season long.

Dr. Wu says even a few nights of poor sleep can affect mood, concentration, energy, and immunity. But the good news? “Sleep doesn’t have to be complicated. Small, intentional changes can make a big difference.” Here’s what she recommends:



Wind down your body, not just your mind: You’ve heard the basics: dim the lights, put away your phone, and avoid doom-scrolling. But Dr. Wu says the body needs cues too. Try a warm bath, light stretching, or even a calming skincare routine to ease your body into rest mode.

Stick to a steady wake-up time even when traveling: A consistent morning routine helps regulate your internal clock, keeping sleep quality high even if nights get a little shorter during holiday festivities.

If you're doing everything "right" but still feel tired, check your mattress: Dr. Wu says an old or unsupportive mattress can quietly sabotage your sleep. A good mattress should support your body, reduce pressure points, and help you stay asleep through the night.

That’s where Mattress Firm comes in. Their sleep experts receive over 200 hours of training and use a personalized MattressMatcher™ tool to help shoppers find the perfect fit based on comfort preference, sleep position, and budget. They also offer flexible financing, simple delivery, and a 120-night sleep trial to make upgrading stress-free.

Right now, Mattress Firm’s Extended Black Friday Sale runs through December 9, making it an ideal time to invest in better rest before the new year.