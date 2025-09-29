Simple Steps to Prevent Falls and Manage Medications at Home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Signify Health. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed Dr. Heidi Schwarzwald to share practical tips on fall prevention and safe medication management. She explained that small changes in your environment, like installing grab bars, improving lighting, tacking down rugs, and wearing non-slip shoes, can make a big difference. Regular eye exams and light daily exercise, such as walking or tai chi, also help reduce fall risks.

Dr. Schwarzwald also emphasized the importance of managing medications. With more than 75% of Americans struggling to keep track of prescriptions, she recommended scheduling an in-home health assessment, keeping an updated list of all medications (including over-the-counter supplements), and reviewing side effects with a primary care doctor to ensure safety and effectiveness.