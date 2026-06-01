Small daily habits can support women's health during perimenopause and menopause

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mia Syn Nutrition. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

National Women's Health Month is a reminder that small daily habits can play a big role in supporting women's health during perimenopause and menopause, from urinary and gut health to sleep, mobility, and overall wellness.

Hydration is one of the simplest places to start. Staying well hydrated supports urinary tract health, especially as hormonal changes may increase susceptibility to irritation or UTIs. A good goal for many women is 2 to 3 liters of water daily. Homemade spa water made with fruits, vegetables, and herbs can make hydration more enjoyable.

For additional urinary support, Solv Wellness offers genna MD, a clinical-strength UTI supplement made with pure cranberry juice extract that helps stop UTI-causing bacteria from sticking to the bladder wall.

The brand also offers Via, a non-hormonal intimate moisturizer made with hyaluronic acid designed to soothe and support intimate skin during menopause and beyond.

Supporting the microbiome is another important focus. Including fiber-rich and fermented foods like yogurt, berries, and asparagus provides prebiotics and probiotics that help support a healthy, diverse microbiome. Solv Wellness also offers a 3-in-1 women's pre- and probiotic designed to support gut, vaginal, and urinary tract health.

Movement and sleep matter too. Short daily walks and resistance training can support mobility, bone health, and healthy aging. Solv Wellness's newly launched Essentials line includes Joint Support, which combines bioavailable curcumin with advanced collagen in a once-daily capsule, and Hot Flash Relief, a non-hormonal, plant-based supplement. Clinical studies show Hot Flash Relief reduces hot flashes by up to 90% versus placebo.

New customers can receive 20% off their first Solv Wellness purchase at SolvWellness.com.

For more information, visit NutritionByMia.com.

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