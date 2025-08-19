Smart Back-to-School Essentials Every Family Will Love

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Mama Bear Survival, Emily Richett. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect those of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle contributor Emily Richett stopped by Inside South Florida to share her must-have back-to-school essentials to make the season smoother for kids, parents, and teachers alike. From healthy school snacks to kids sunscreen and even caffeinated chocolate for busy parents, Emily highlighted easy ways to stay energized, protected, and prepared.

Back To Nature

Make school lunches healthier with Back To Nature nut mixes, including cashew, almond, and pistachio blends. These non-GMO snacks have no artificial sweeteners or colors, making them perfect healthy after-school snacks. Look for exclusive deals and BOGOs at Publix, or visit BackToNatureFoods.com .

Awake Chocolate

Need an energy boost for those long school days? Awake Chocolate delivers the same caffeine as half a cup of coffee without the bitter taste. Perfect for parents, teachers, or college students who need quick caffeinated chocolate energy on the go. Find it at Costco, Amazon, or AwakeChocolate.com .

Gildan Men’s Softstyle Collection

Keep kids comfortable from the classroom to practice with Gildan’s Softstyle T-shirts and boxer briefs. Made with cotton-blend fabric and moisture-wicking technology, they’re durable, affordable, and now available in six-packs exclusively at Walmart and Walmart.com .

DESIGNME Haircare

Help kids look fresh for school with DESIGNME hair products. This vegan, cruelty-free brand offers styling for all hair types, and their new Bounce.Me Curl Mousse gives curls flexible hold without the crunch. Shop at Amazon, Nordstrom.com , or DESIGNMEHair.com .

MDSolarSciences

Protect the whole family with MDSolarSciences sunscreen, developed by dermatologists and reef-safe. The SPF 50 mineral creme has a lightweight matte finish, safe for sensitive and acne-prone skin, while the kid-friendly sunscreen stick makes reapplying at school or the beach easy. Shop now on Amazon or at MDSolarSciences.com .