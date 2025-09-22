Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart Collars Are Changing Pet Care
Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by PetPace. All opinions and views are those of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Dr. Asaf Dagan, Co-Founder and Chief Veterinary Scientist of PetPace, joined Inside South Florida to share how innovative technology is transforming the way we care for our furry family members. PetPace has developed a smart collar that works like a Fitbit or Apple Watch for pets, tracking biometrics such as heart rate, temperature, respiration, stress, pain, sleep quality, and activity. With millions of data points analyzed daily by AI, pet parents now have real-time insights into their pet’s health.

The smart collar not only alerts owners to potential issues but also connects directly with veterinarians 24/7 through chat or video. PetPace is even introducing a cat version, an epilepsy detection program for dogs, and Apple Watch integration, giving pet parents more peace of mind than ever.

Watch the full segment to see how PetPace is revolutionizing pet wellness. For more information, visit petpace.com or find the collars on Amazon.

