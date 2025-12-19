Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Smart Holiday Hosting Starts With Easy Meal Prep

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Consultancy Media, Inc. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

The holidays often mean full kitchens and packed schedules, but smart meal prep can help hosts save time and reduce stress. Lifestyle expert Joann Butler says preparation is the key to enjoying the season without feeling overwhelmed.

She recommends using resealable storage bags to prep ingredients ahead of time, from chopped vegetables and shredded cheese to full meals ready for the freezer. Pre-portioning ingredients makes it easier to cook quickly during busy days, while freezer-ready meals like chili or slow-cooker dishes can be made in advance and pulled out when needed.

Storage bags also help organize baking supplies and homemade cookie dough, keeping kitchens clutter-free during the busiest weeks of the year. Butler says planning ahead allows hosts to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying family, friends, and holiday traditions.

Hefty storage bags are available at Walmart and online at Hefty.com.

