Smart Holiday Hosting Starts With Easy Meal Prep

The holidays often mean full kitchens and packed schedules, but smart meal prep can help hosts save time and reduce stress. Lifestyle expert Joann Butler says preparation is the key to enjoying the season without feeling overwhelmed.

She recommends using resealable storage bags to prep ingredients ahead of time, from chopped vegetables and shredded cheese to full meals ready for the freezer. Pre-portioning ingredients makes it easier to cook quickly during busy days, while freezer-ready meals like chili or slow-cooker dishes can be made in advance and pulled out when needed.

Storage bags also help organize baking supplies and homemade cookie dough, keeping kitchens clutter-free during the busiest weeks of the year. Butler says planning ahead allows hosts to spend less time cleaning and more time enjoying family, friends, and holiday traditions.