Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge shares easy strategies for budget-friendly spring travel in 2026

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by World of Hyatt. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring travel does not have to drain your wallet. Smart shopping expert Trae Bodge is sharing practical strategies to help travelers find the best deals this season — from choosing the right destination to maximizing hotel loyalty programs and knowing when travel insurance is worth it.

Start with flexibility

Bodge says the first step to budget-friendly spring travel is letting go of a fixed destination.

"Rather than setting your sights on one destination, have a few spots in mind. Look at airfares versus road trips, hotel deals, budget-friendly activities, and the most favorable exchange rate if you're flying overseas," Bodge said.

Make your hotel loyalty program work for you

When it comes to accommodations, Bodge recommends looking for special offers from trusted hotel chains — and taking full advantage of loyalty programs.

"I like this approach because you know what to expect in terms of quality and service, and those loyalty programs can really pay off," she said.

One program worth paying attention to right now is World of Hyatt's Bonus Journeys offer, which has just relaunched. Through April 15, World of Hyatt members can earn 3,000 bonus points for every 3 eligible nights at more than 1,500 Hyatt Hotels and Resorts worldwide. Members can also earn an extra 1,000 bonus points for every 3 eligible nights at Hyatt Place and Hyatt Select locations — for a total of up to 28,000 bonus points that can be redeemed for free nights, room upgrades, or curated experiences.

For more details, visit hyatt.com/bonusjourneys.

Use the right credit card

How you pay for your trip matters just as much as where you book it.

"If you have a designated airline or hotel credit card, use it to take advantage of all the available benefits, like points, miles and upgrades. These cards can really elevate getaways with benefits like complimentary status, late checkout and free nights," Bodge said.

For travelers without a dedicated travel card, she recommends doing a quick Google search to find which of your existing cards offers the best cash back, travel insurance, or no foreign exchange fees.

Is travel insurance worth it?

It is one of the most common questions Bodge gets — and her answer is yes, especially for high-cost trips.

"A recent Bread Financial poll found that over 70% of travelers have purchased travel insurance previously. Insurance can cover medical emergencies, weather events and more. I personally think it's worth it, especially for high-cost trips," Bodge said.

For more travel savings tips, visit truetrae.com.

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