Smart Tech Gifts That Make Holiday Shopping Easy and Thoughtful

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish.com. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

From cutting-edge laptops to kid-friendly wearables and calming self-care finds, technology is taking center stage in holiday gift giving this year. Tech and lifestyle expert Jennifer Jolly returned to Inside South Florida to share a curated list of gadgets designed to fit real life and real stockings.

LG Gram 16

For those looking to gift a powerful yet portable laptop, Jolly highlighted the award-winning LG Gram 16. Despite its large 16-inch touchscreen display, the laptop weighs less than many 13-inch models, making it ideal for working on the go. Built for multitasking, editing, and entertainment, the LG Gram blends performance and portability, with major holiday discounts currently available. For more information, visit LG.com .

Logitech Gear

Gamers and creative professionals also have strong options this season. Jolly pointed to the Astro A20 X wireless headset, which seamlessly connects across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC platforms, paired with Logitech’s MX Master 4 mouse. Known for its precision and customizable features, the mouse is a favorite among designers and power users alike. For more information, visit Logitech.com .

Sandisk Phone Drive With USB-C

Storage anxiety is another common holiday pain point, and one small device offers a big solution. The Sandisk Phone Drive plugs directly into USB-C devices, including newer iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and Android phones, allowing users to offload photos and videos instantly. With up to one terabyte of storage, it’s an easy fix for anyone constantly battling the “storage full” alert. For more information, visit Shop.Sandisk.com .

Pinwheel Watch

For families with younger kids, the Pinwheel Kids Smartwatch offers a safe introduction to connected tech. Parents can manage contacts, view messages, track GPS location, and set quiet times for school or sleep. The watch also features a parent-approved, monitored AI chat tool designed for safe questions, and it’s currently available at a significant holiday discount. For more information, visit PinWheel.com .

Momcozy x Big Hugs Christmas Advent Calendar

Jolly also shared a tech-adjacent pick focused on wellness and connection. The limited-edition Momcozy and Big Hug bath bomb advent calendar turns daily routines into calming family rituals, pairing fizzy bath treats with simple prompts that encourage mindfulness and togetherness throughout December. For more information, visit Momcozy.com/Holiday-Sale .