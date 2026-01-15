Smart Tech With a Purpose: Jennifer Jolly Highlights AI Tools That Protect, Simplify, and Elevate Daily Life

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Techish. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Tech life columnist Jennifer Jolly stopped by Inside South Florida to spotlight standout gadgets that put artificial intelligence to practical use. From fighting scams to reducing everyday friction at home and outdoors, Jolly focused on technology designed to solve real problems, without adding complexity.

AI Powered Scam Protection

With AI-powered scams on the rise, McAfee introduced a tool built to help users spot trouble before it’s too late. The McAfee Scam Detector scans text messages, emails, and websites in real time, flagging suspicious content before users click. Designed as an extra layer of protection for everyday people, the service is available now, with plans starting around $50, and can be found through McAfee.com .

LG Style Steam Closet

For anyone tired of overwashing clothes, the LG Styler offers a streamlined alternative. The slim steam closet refreshes jackets, sweaters, dresses, and pants using gentle steam and moving hangers to reduce wrinkles, eliminate odors, and remove allergens. It works without detergent, dry cleaning, or harsh heat—and even refreshes shoes. The LG Styler is available now through LG.com .

LG 4K OLED Zero Connect Wallpaper

LG also unveiled the OLED Wallpaper TV, designed to address common TV complaints about cables, bulk, and visual clutter. All ports and processing are housed in a separate Zero Connect box, which wirelessly sends 4K video and audio to the screen. The result is an ultra-thin TV that sits flush against the wall and visually disappears when turned off. The LG 4K OLED Zero Connect Wallpaper TV is available through LG.com .

Hypershell X Ultra Exoskeleton

Blending wearables and mobility tech, the Hypershell X Ultra is a lightweight exoskeleton designed to support movement without taking control away from the user. Worn on the body, it provides an adaptive boost when physical effort increases, potentially reducing strain and fatigue by up to 40%. Ideal for hikers, travelers, and active users, the Hypershell X Ultra is available now through Hypershell.Tech .

2026 Honoree - Smart Home

For nature lovers, Birdfy introduced a hummingbird feeder that doubles as a smart camera. Designed to resemble a flower, it attracts birds while capturing close-up footage, including 4K video and high-speed slow motion. A major AI upgrade allows the feeder to identify hummingbird species in real time, with an embedded voice assistant providing instant information. The Birdfy hummingbird feeder is available through Birdfy.com .