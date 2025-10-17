Smart Year-End Tax Strategies with Neil Jesani Tax Advisors

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Neil Jesani Advisors Inc.. All opinions expressed are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect the views of WSFL-TV.

Senior vice president of tax, Rich Hofman from Neil Jesani Tax Advisors, stopped by Inside South Florida to share key end-of-year financial moves that can make a big difference, especially for high-income earners and business owners.

Neil Jesani’s in-house team works year-round with clients across the country, including attorneys, CPAs, and business leaders, to help them optimize tax planning and wealth management. Rich explained that staying in close contact allows advisors to “tweak your tax planning and keep you at the optimal tax level.”

Rich’s top year-end tips:



Accelerate purchases: If you’re planning to buy business assets in January, buy them in December to maximize deductions.

If you’re planning to buy business assets in January, buy them in December to maximize deductions. Pre-pay expenses: Pay bills or mortgages due in early 2026 before the year ends to capture the deduction this year.

Pay bills or mortgages due in early 2026 before the year ends to capture the deduction this year. Max out your 401(k): Take advantage of higher contribution limits, especially for those 50 and older.