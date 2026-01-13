SoFlo Native Turns STEM Gaps Into Global Impact: Meet the Founder of S.E.E.K

Inside South Florida welcomed Anike Sakariyawo, founder of S.E.E.K Foundation. A South Florida native and current FIU educator, Anike stopped by to share how her firsthand experience in under-resourced classrooms inspired her to launch a nonprofit dedicated to expanding access to practical, hands-on education for students.

S.E.E.K focuses on teaching kids ages 5 through 18 how to build real-world products as a way to learn STEM skills, from cosmetics and skateboards to CAD-designed model cars inspired by Formula One. The goal is to move beyond theory and show students how science, technology, engineering, and math directly connect to creativity, problem-solving, and future careers. What started as a local solution has grown into a program with national reach and aspirations for international expansion.