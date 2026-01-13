SoFlo’s Gabby B Is Going Global: Rolling Stone Recognition, Multilingual Music & More

Inside South Florida welcomed local Brazilian artist Gabby B, who’s quickly becoming an international name to know. Fresh off being named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 Singers to Watch in 2025, Gabby stopped by to talk about her rapid rise, her global sound, and what’s next in her ever-expanding career.

During the interview, Gabby shared how her upbringing across Brazil, France, Canada, and the U.S. shaped her identity as a cultural pop artist. That global lens is reflected in her music. She’s already charted in nine countries, released her first Spanish EP, and is currently working on a multilingual project featuring songs in Portuguese, English, French, and Spanish. Beyond music, Gabby also opened up about her children’s book inspired by her own experiences with bullying, using her story to uplift and empower young readers facing similar challenges.