South Dakota Celebrates Big Milestones with Adventure, Wildlife, and Wild West Charm

Looking to add a bit of adrenaline and wide-open beauty to your next vacation? South Dakota may be the ultimate destination for thrill-seeking travelers and nature lovers alike, especially this year as the state celebrates two major milestones.

First up is the 85th anniversary of the legendary Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, one of the largest and most iconic biker gatherings in the world. Taking place in the scenic Black Hills, the weeklong event draws hundreds of thousands of visitors for scenic rides, live music, festivals, and even tattoos. It's a high-octane celebration that captures the spirit of freedom on two wheels.

Later this year, the state will also mark the 60th anniversary of the Custer State Park Buffalo Roundup, a one-of-a-kind Wild West event where park staff and wranglers herd hundreds of bison into a corral system as part of ongoing wildlife management. What began as a modest local activity has grown into a top-tier tourist draw, with over 24,000 spectators attending last year. Visitors can watch from designated prairie viewing areas and enjoy live music, local food, and an arts festival that celebrates South Dakota’s frontier heritage.

Autumn is prime time to explore South Dakota’s natural beauty and outdoor adventures. From biking the 109-mile Mickelson Trail to rock climbing, paddle boarding, and even world-class pheasant hunting, there’s no shortage of activity in the crisp fall air. Whether you're into nature, adrenaline, or just looking for a unique experience off the beaten path, South Dakota is ready to deliver.