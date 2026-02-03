South Florida cybersecurity CEO says employees are the biggest security weakness

A South Florida cybersecurity company is helping small and medium businesses protect themselves from increasingly sophisticated cyber threats while emphasizing that human error remains the biggest vulnerability.

Erick Solms, president and CEO of Simplitfy, appeared on Inside South Florida to discuss how his managed services company helps businesses focus on their operations while staying protected from cybercrime.

"Simplitfy stands for Simple IT for You. We're an IT cybersecurity provider for small and medium businesses. Typically, clients are looking for somebody to manage their technology so they can do what they do best, which is run their business," Solms said.

The company provides comprehensive cybersecurity services, including antivirus protection, firewalls, backups, business continuity, and disaster recovery planning. Solms emphasized that no system is completely foolproof against modern cyber threats.

"In today's world, nothing's bulletproof. We also do their backups, business continuity, and disaster recovery," Solms said.

He compared effective cybersecurity to a superhero's utility belt, explaining that managed service providers need multiple tools to properly protect their clients.

"We're like a superhero with a belt. The superhero is great when he has the belt. So a good MSP or good managed services provider has a lot of those tools under their belt," Solms said.

Despite advanced technological protections, Solms identified employees as the primary security weakness in most organizations. Even when security systems properly quarantine suspicious emails, employees may override these protections.

"If you ask me, what the number one weakness is, it's typically the employees," Solms said. He cited examples of employees releasing quarantined emails they believe came from company owners requesting gift cards or wire transfers for invoices, bypassing security measures that functioned correctly. "From a tool perspective, from an IT perspective, the tools did what they were supposed to do; it was the employee that released it," Solms said.

In addition to technological solutions, Solms recommends that companies carry cyber liability insurance as an additional protection layer, acknowledging that no security system offers 100% protection.