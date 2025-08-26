South Florida Educators Share Keys to Student Success

Professors Jefferson Noel and Daniela Jean joined Inside South Florida to talk about what true student success looks like in today’s classrooms. Both educators emphasized the importance of setting clear goals, developing grit, and fostering growth, while also recognizing the crucial role of soft skills such as communication and presentation.

They stressed that accountability and guidance are key. When students have mentors walking alongside them, combined with their own passion to succeed, the possibilities are limitless. Still, they acknowledged the real challenges many families face, from financial struggles to limited resources, and encouraged parents and educators to connect with community organizations that provide much-needed support.

As a final takeaway, both professors emphasized the importance of viewing students as individuals. Understanding their unique experiences inside and outside the classroom, showing empathy, and offering grace helps foster stronger connections and greater success.