South Florida People of Color Celebrates 10 Years of Fostering Inclusion

Marking a decade of transformative conversations and community healing, Roni Bennett and her team are inviting South Florida to join their 10th anniversary celebration on September 18 at the historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. With the theme “We All Matter,” the evening promises food, drinks, performances, and a powerful glimpse into their mission of equity and inclusivity.

Watch the full segment to see how they’re breaking barriers through dialogue, and how you can join the celebration. For more information, visit @sfpoc on Instagram and southfloridapoc.org .