Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

South Florida People of Color Celebrates 10 Years of Fostering Inclusion

South Florida People of Color Celebrates 10 Years of Fostering Inclusion
Posted
and last updated

Marking a decade of transformative conversations and community healing, Roni Bennett and her team are inviting South Florida to join their 10th anniversary celebration on September 18 at the historic Lyric Theater in Overtown. With the theme “We All Matter,” the evening promises food, drinks, performances, and a powerful glimpse into their mission of equity and inclusivity.

Watch the full segment to see how they’re breaking barriers through dialogue, and how you can join the celebration. For more information, visit @sfpoc on Instagram and southfloridapoc.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com