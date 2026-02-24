South Florida professional organizer shares tips to declutter your bathroom and home office

A cluttered home can lead to a cluttered mind, and a South Florida professional organizer says the solution is simpler than most people think.

Anabely Lopes, founder of Personal Organizer Miami, has been helping South Florida residents create functional, stress-free living spaces for nearly 12 years. She specializes in creating organizing systems throughout the home to make everyday items more accessible for everyone in the household.

"A home organized is the foundation to a stress-free day," Lopes said.

Start in the bathroom

Lopes says the bathroom is one of the most important spaces to tackle first because it sets the tone for the entire day.

"The bathroom is the first space that you use in the morning," Lopes said. "So why not have everything organized, like a spa?"

She recommends using a tiered stand for small countertops, placing smaller bottles on top and larger bottles on the bottom. For bathroom drawers, she suggests acrylic inserts that fit drawers of any size to help categorize items like oral care and grooming products.

Lopes also advises being selective about what stays on the counter.

"Sometimes we buy so many products that you see online, and then we don't use all of them," Lopes said. "Keep in mind the things that you really use."

Tackle the home office

The same acrylic drawer insert system Lopes recommends for bathrooms works equally well in home office desks. Categorizing office supplies makes them easier to find and helps maintain a clear workspace.

For managing the tangle of chargers and cords that accumulate in most homes, Lopes suggests using a labeled storage box to keep everything organized and easy to identify.

Getting help

For those who aren't sure where to start, Lopes and her team are available to help. Personal Organizer Miami can be found on Instagram at @personalorganizermiami , or her website at personalorganizermiami.com .

