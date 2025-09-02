Sparking Change: The Beauty Initiative & Spark Team Up to Empower Girls

Ashley L. Eubanks, founder of The Beauty Initiative, returned to Inside South Florida alongside Sandyann Solis, National President of Spark, to share how their organizations are teaming up to expand outreach for women and girls across South Florida.

The Beauty Initiative, founded in 2016, restores dignity by making hygiene accessible through product distribution and education. This summer, their Hygiene University “Flow Code” tour partnered with Spark to reach five summer camps and educate nearly 150 girls on personal hygiene, menstrual health, and self-care, complete with supplies, clinical support, and empowering conversation.

Both leaders emphasized the power of collaboration: “When you support our mission, you’re supporting way more people than you know,” said Eubanks. Together, their programs are helping schools, churches, and communities serve those most in need.