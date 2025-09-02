Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Sparking Change: The Beauty Initiative & Spark Team Up to Empower Girls

Sparking Change: The Beauty Initiative & Spark Team Up to Empower Girls
Posted
and last updated

Ashley L. Eubanks, founder of The Beauty Initiative, returned to Inside South Florida alongside Sandyann Solis, National President of Spark, to share how their organizations are teaming up to expand outreach for women and girls across South Florida.

The Beauty Initiative, founded in 2016, restores dignity by making hygiene accessible through product distribution and education. This summer, their Hygiene University “Flow Code” tour partnered with Spark to reach five summer camps and educate nearly 150 girls on personal hygiene, menstrual health, and self-care, complete with supplies, clinical support, and empowering conversation.

Both leaders emphasized the power of collaboration: “When you support our mission, you’re supporting way more people than you know,” said Eubanks. Together, their programs are helping schools, churches, and communities serve those most in need.

Watch the full segment to see how these women are sparking meaningful change and get involved today by visiting beautyinitiativeinc.org and sparkunited.org. Stay engaged by following their Instagrams at @beautyinitiativeinc and @spark_the_convo.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com