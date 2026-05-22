Spectrum AC founder gives away free air conditioning systems to families in need

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Spectrum AC. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spectrum AC, a fully licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing contractor

serving South Florida and Tampa, is giving away free air conditioning

systems to families in need. Founder and CEO Robbie Eddy said the giveaway

caught the attention of Trane, the company's equipment supplier.

"We ended up deciding to give away a system to someone who really needed

it badly, and then Trane, which is the highest Trane dealer you can get,

they found out that we were giving away this air conditioner to someone who really needed it, and they pumped them up," Eddy said.

As a result, Trane decided to contribute an additional system,

meaning 2 families will receive free air conditioning through the giveaway.

Eddy said Spectrum AC is family-owned at a time when private equity is

buying up competitors, and that distinction matters.

"All they care about is a number and the EBITDA. At the end of the day, we're big on

making sure that customers are happy," Eddy said.

Eddy is also the author of "The Unfair Advantage," a book about the

principles he has applied to his business, marriage, and personal life.

Spectrum AC serves custom homes, residential properties, and

commercial projects across West Palm Beach and Tampa.

Visit the Spectrum AC website to learn more and enter the giveaway.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.