Spooky Happenings Across South Florida: Where to Celebrate Halloween Week

Halloween week is here, and South Florida is packed with spooky fun for the whole family. From interactive science labs to haunted speakeasies and massive block parties, there’s a celebration for every style, whether you want thrills, treats, or a full night out.

Family Fun at Sawgrass MillsDr. Trippen Fall is back and his wacky lab has taken over In The Game Sawgrass! Think goofy gadgets, friendly monsters and hands-on science. Visit this Friday at 6pm.

A Nightmare on… Las Olas?Freddy Krueger is the bartender at Room 901, a secret 1920s speakeasy in Fort Lauderdale. Sip spooky cocktails if you dare. Visit RoomNine01.com to learn more and RSVP.

Haunted Night in MiamiHead to Love Story Winery & Bistro on Halloween night for a haunted house, magic show, and themed cocktails and desserts. Doors open 8:30pm. For more information, visit ALoveStoryWinery.com .

Wynwood “Hallowyn” Block PartyThe Wynwood Marketplace transforms into a Halloween destination with DJs, dancing, and costume fun. The event starts 7pm so make sure to bring your whole crew!