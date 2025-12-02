Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Spotlight on Women of Color: Special Screening of The Disappearance of Miss Scott Coming to Broward

Inside South Florida is highlighting trailblazers making a difference in our community, including Burnadette Norris Weeks, founder of the Women of Color Empowerment Institute, an organization dedicated to expanding leadership and opportunity for women of color across South Florida. The institute brings together members from diverse backgrounds to build mentorship, collaboration, and a strong pipeline for the next generation of leaders.

This month, the institute is partnering with the African American Research Library and Cultural Center for a special premiere of The Disappearance of Miss Scott on December 4. The documentary uncovers the remarkable yet often overlooked story of Hazel Scott, a musician, activist, and cultural icon whose legacy was pushed aside during the era of the Red Scare. The event will include a conversation with the film’s producer as well as Hazel Scott’s son, Adam Clayton Powell III, offering a rare, firsthand perspective on her life and impact.

The screening is free to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. at AARLCC. For details on this pre–Art Basel event and how to attend, visit the Women of Color Empowerment Institute online at NationalWomenofColor.com, or check the African American Research Library’s event calendar.

