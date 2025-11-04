Spreading Holiday Cheer Through Operation Christmas Child

The Inside South Florida team officially kicked off the holiday season with a story all about giving back and doing it with heart. Co-host Cameron Dobbs shared her 26-year-long tradition of participating in Operation Christmas Child, an initiative by Samaritan’s Purse that has delivered over 200 million shoeboxes filled with gifts to children around the world since 1993.

Each shoebox is packed with toys, hygiene items, and school supplies for children in need, many of whom may be receiving their very first Christmas gift. Cameron has led local college athletes in South Florida in filling more than 6,000 shoeboxes since 2018, with hopes of adding 500 more this year.

The boxes can be filled with everyday essentials, small toys, or handmade gifts, and every donation can be tracked to see where it ends up, reaching children in places like Cambodia, Cameroon, and Jamaica.