Spreading Kindness, One Bench at a Time: My Buddy Bench Project Inspires a Kinder Generation

As kids across the country head back to school, one Florida-based nonprofit is working to ensure no child feels alone on the playground. The My Buddy Bench Project, founded by young student Victoria Portela and her mother Mary Portela, is creating safe spaces for children to connect and build friendships.

The heart of the project lies in its simple but powerful message: Be a buddy, not a bully. By installing designated “buddy benches” at elementary schools and public spaces, the organization encourages children to sit when they’re feeling lonely, signaling to others that they’re open to making a new friend. The initiative promotes empathy, inclusion, and mental wellness in a time when those values are more important than ever.

Victoria started the nonprofit in 2022 after experiencing loneliness herself during elementary school. Her goal? To make sure no other child feels the same isolation. In 2023, she and her mother installed their first buddy bench, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive, from students and teachers to parents and mental health professionals.

The project has been embraced by the mental health community and has even received invitations to speak at wellness conferences. For Mary, watching her daughter transform a difficult experience into a tool for healing has been a source of pride and hope.