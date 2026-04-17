St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur kicks off spring spritz season with an easy cocktail recipe to make at home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by St Germain liquer. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Spring weather and 80-degree days in South Florida mark the official kickoff of spritz season.

According to the Bacardi cocktail trends report, spritzers are expected to be one of the top cocktails this year, surpassing classics like martinis and vodka sodas.

St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur is highlighting the lighter, brighter cocktail for warmer weather, sunny afternoons, and aperitivo hour, a tradition of enjoying a light drink and bite before dinner.

The spritz is easy to make at home. To create the drink, fill a glass with ice, add prosecco, top with sparkling water, and finish with St-Germain Elderflower Liqueur. The cocktail can be garnished with fresh mint or lime.

For more information and recipe ideas, visit stgermainliqueur.com.

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