St-Germain shares expert tips for spring entertaining and crafting the perfect spritz cocktail at home

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by St-Germain. All opinions and views are if the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

As people shift away from formal entertaining to celebrate everyday daytime and outdoor occasions, the spritz is emerging as the top cocktail of the year.

A recent Bacardi Cocktail Trends report indicates the spritz is on track to surpass the martini and the gin and tonic in popularity. Cocktail expert Jason Arreola noted that the cocktail perfectly encapsulates the playful and vibrant energy of spring, made possible by the brand's wild, handpicked flowers.

To make a St-Germain Spritz, start with a glass filled with ice. Add two ounces of sparkling water and two ounces of sparkling wine. Finally, add one and a half ounces of St-Germain, which provides notes of stone fruit, lychee, honeysuckle, and soft citrus.

"The magic here is that you can substitute prosecco for a sparkling rosé or sparkling red wine to really bring out the different taste profiles that you find within St-Germain itself," the representative said.

After stirring the golden-hued drink, garnish it with a mint bouquet and a lime wedge. For food pairings, experts recommend light, bright options such as cheese plates, charcuterie, fresh fruit, and freshly shucked oysters.

"My go-to is indulge the senses, but keep it simple," the representative said.

When hosting, keep the setup simple by using natural linen tablecloths, adding greenery for aroma, and using garnishes as table statements. Serving the spritz in a carafe can also create a sense of community among guests.

Consumers can visit stgermainliqueur.com to find nearby restaurants serving the cocktail or to purchase a St-Germain Spritz kit, which includes a bottle and a carafe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.