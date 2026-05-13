St. Thomas University law dean works to boost bar passage rates and diversity in Florida

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Tarlika Nunez-Navarro, a former circuit court judge, returned to St. Thomas University School of Law, Florida's largest law school to lead the next generation of lawyers.

Nunez-Navarro, who earned her law degree from St. Thomas in 2010, said she came back to prepare students for real-world legal practice.

"From the classroom to the courtroom, you know, improving our bar passage rates. Nearly five out of ten were passing when I came on board. And now we're almost at nine out of ten students," Nunez-Navarro said.

She said those students are access students, people who might not have the opportunity to attend other law schools.

St. Thomas also produces the largest group of Hispanic and Latina jurists in the nation. Nunez-Navarro previously served on the bench in both the 17th Judicial Circuit and the 9th Judicial Circuit in Orlando.

"I want to give the students an opportunity to see themselves in other judges," Nunez-Navarro said.

Prospective students can learn more at the St. Thomas University School of Law website stu.edu.

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