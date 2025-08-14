Step Inside FPL’s Virtual House of Savings

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Florida Power and Light. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Francine Freitas from Florida Power and Light joined Inside South Florida to share how their new interactive House of Savings experience can help you cut energy costs. The virtual home walks you through each room to reveal simple, practical tips, like switching to LED lights or using cold water for laundry, that can make a big difference on your monthly bill.