Step Inside South Florida’s Year-Round Winter Wonderland at The Christmas Palace

It might be sunny outside, but inside The Christmas Palace, it’s always the most wonderful time of the year. Tucked away in South Florida, this magical store delivers a full-blown holiday experience that delights shoppers and sightseers alike with twinkling lights, sparkling trees, and aisles of festive wonder.

Founded over three decades ago by Jimmy Knips, The Christmas Palace was born out of a deep love for the holiday season. Today, his son Brandon Knips carries on the family tradition, helping to grow the store into what feels like a living, breathing snow globe (minus the snow).

Whether you're shopping for the perfect tree topper or just soaking in the holiday spirit, The Christmas Palace offers something for everyone. Shoppers can browse themed displays that range from classic red and green palettes to more modern, stylized collections like pink Christmas, metallic chic, tropical paradise, and elegant nativity sets.

In addition to being a go-to holiday décor destination, The Christmas Palace is also expanding its festive footprint with events like "Christmas in July," with more community activations in the works. It’s all part of the team’s mission to spread smiles, foster family traditions, and create joyful memories year-round.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy exploring elaborate displays featuring everything from life-size nutcrackers to glittering golden reindeer. With multiple locations across South Florida, The Christmas Palace is a one-stop wonderland for anyone ready to bring some magic into their home this holiday season, whether it’s December or July.