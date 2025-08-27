Step Up for Hope: Gilda’s Club South Florida 5K Race Returns This September

The countdown is on for the 5th Annual Gilda’s Club Race for Hope 5K, happening Saturday, September 13. President and CEO Kim Praitano joined Inside South Florida to share how this community event raises critical funds to support cancer patients and their families, all at no cost to them.

The goal this year is to raise $110,000, helping ensure that participants never pay for the vital services Gilda’s Club provides. Whether you choose to run, walk, donate, sponsor, or volunteer, every step makes a difference.