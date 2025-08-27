Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Inside South Florida

Actions

Step Up for Hope: Gilda’s Club South Florida 5K Race Returns This September

Step Up for Hope: Gilda’s Club South Florida 5K Race Returns This September
Posted
and last updated

The countdown is on for the 5th Annual Gilda’s Club Race for Hope 5K, happening Saturday, September 13. President and CEO Kim Praitano joined Inside South Florida to share how this community event raises critical funds to support cancer patients and their families, all at no cost to them.

The goal this year is to raise $110,000, helping ensure that participants never pay for the vital services Gilda’s Club provides. Whether you choose to run, walk, donate, sponsor, or volunteer, every step makes a difference.

Watch the full segment to learn more about the race. To register, donate, or learn more, visit GildasClubSouthFlorida.org.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside South Florida

Inside South Florida is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in South Florida. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:Isfadvertising@wsfltv.com