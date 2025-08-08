Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Style Saves Hosts Nation’s Largest Back-to-School Event This Weekend
Style Saves co-founders Rachel Russell Saiger and Isabela Rangel Grutman joined Inside South Florida to share details on their 15th annual back-to-school event, happening August 9–10 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. The two-day celebration will provide 25,000 students with free backpacks, school supplies, uniforms, and sneakers, plus fun activities like bounce houses, arts and crafts, and food.

The event focuses on giving kids high-quality items that make them feel confident and ready for the new school year, while bringing the community together through the support of volunteers, local leaders, and celebrity advocates.

For registration details, volunteer sign-ups, and updates, visit StyleSaves.org or follow @StyleSaves on Instagram. Watch the full segment to see how this Miami-based nonprofit is making a national impact.

