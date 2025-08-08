Summer Beauty & Wellness Must-Haves with Bianca Dottin

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Bianca Dottin. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Inside South Florida welcomed beauty and lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin to share her top picks for keeping your hair, skin, and body looking and feeling great all summer long.

Mixed Chicks Curly Hair Care Products

For frizz-free curls, Bianca recommends the Mixed Chicks three-step system: shampoo, deep conditioner, and leave-in conditioner. Perfect for wash-and-go styles and designed to define uSAcurls while keeping humidity under control. Available at mixedchicks.net , in stores, and on Amazon.

Growth Oil for Hair and Scalp

If you’re growing your hair out after a big chop, Cheribe Growth Oil can help. Infused with rosemary and natural oils, it strengthens and conditions hair while promoting healthy growth. Find it at cheribe.com , Target, or Amazon.

Kaja K-Beauty

For makeup that’s playful, portable, and packed with color, Kaja K-Beauty offers Korean-inspired products like their Bento Beauty Boxes, coordinating shimmer and matte eyeshadows in one stackable compact, and Dewy Bar Cream Blushes that melt into skin. Available at major beauty retailers and online at kajabeauty.com .

Boiron USA

To ease summer aches and pains, Boiron Arnica 30C Pellets are a travel-friendly essential. They dissolve under the tongue without water, making them perfect for on-the-go relief. Find them at Walmart and boironusa.com .