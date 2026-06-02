Summer eating made easy with fresh, in-season produce from Sprouts Farmers Market

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Sprouts Farmers Market. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is the perfect time to eat the rainbow, with fruits and vegetables at their peak flavor and freshness.

Start with in-season produce like watermelon, peaches, plums, zucchini, and tomatoes as a foundation for summer meals. Sprouts Farmers Market offers local produce sourced from nearby farms.

Stone fruit, grape tomatoes, zucchini, and sweet onions can become salads, grilled sides, snacks, or even desserts. Pair those with high-quality proteins like fresh seafood, marinated skewers, or premium grass-fed cuts — and you can put the whole meal on the grill.

One standout option is a Poblano and Jalapeño grill top sirloin with grilled asparagus, delivering bold, smoky flavor from the peppers, richness from the sirloin, and a fresh seasonal side.

For a lighter option, a summer Harvest Cobb salad with in-season greens, strawberries, grape tomatoes, and pecans works as a full meal or meal-prep option for the week.

Stone fruit tarts made with peaches, plums, or nectarines make a simple, colorful dessert.

Sprouts is also celebrating Lemon Fest, with lemon-inspired treats available for a limited time.

Find recipes at sprouts.com.

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