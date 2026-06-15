Summer fun solutions for families: pools, drinks, and toys to beat the heat

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With summer around the corner, families are looking for ways to stay cool and keep the kids entertained. Parenting contributor Carly Dorogi of CarlyOnTv.com shared several solutions to help make the season memorable.

Backyard pools from Bestway

For families dreaming of a backyard pool, Bestway offers a variety of above-ground options to fit different backyard sizes, budgets and lifestyle needs.

Bestway began in 1994, and today, 1 in every 57 people across the globe owns a recreational item designed and produced by the company. Above-ground pool options are available on Amazon and at select retailers.

Low-sugar lemonade from Uncle Matt's Organic

For a cooler alternative to sugary drinks, Uncle Matt's Organic offers a no-sugar-added lemonade and strawberry lemonade made with freshly squeezed organic lemons. Each serving contains just 10 to 15 calories and up to only 1 gram of fructose. The drinks are sweetened with organic stevia for a balance of tart and sweet without added sugar.

For iced tea fans, Uncle Matt's Organic also offers a half-and-half option that combines organic lemonade with smooth-brewed tea.

John Deere Metal Dump Truck

For kids, the John Deere Metal Dump Truck brings immersive construction play with bright LED headlights and authentic engine sounds. It features a motorized dumping function and extra-large wheels for a realistic hauling experience. The truck is built with a strong internal metal frame for long-lasting durability, while rugged outdoor plastic helps protect it during indoor and outdoor play.

The John Deere Metal Dump Truck is available on Amazon.

For more information on all of these products, visit CarlyOnTv.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.