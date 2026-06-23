Summer home essentials: LG Signature Smart induction range, Chita Vinca recliner, and backyard pools

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by LG, Bestway, Chita Living. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is here, and lifestyle and design expert Kelly Edwards has a list of essentials to help you make the most of the season, from the kitchen to the backyard.

Start in the kitchen

Edwards said summer is actually the perfect time to think about kitchen upgrades, because the season is all about hosting and entertaining.

"When I say summer, you don't automatically think kitchen, right? Usually, you think that for the fall, like updating the kitchen. But really, in the summertime, we are hosting, we are entertaining, we are cooking in the kitchen. So if you want to elevate your kitchen this summer, you must focus on the appliances," Edwards said.

Her top kitchen pick is the LG Signature Smart Induction Range. The appliance features an AI gourmet camera that monitors food as it cooks, along with dynamic pro bake convection technology.

"Whether you are preparing a weeknight meal or you're hosting maybe a World Cup party, this oven's powerful induction cooking and innovative features like their no preheat air fry really create memorable meals better than ever," Edwards said.

More information is available at LG's website.

Comfort for every room

Edwards also highlighted the Chita Vinca Recliner as a standout pick for comfort at home.

"It's designed to bring comfort into every part of your life. If you work from home, you adjust the headrest, the back, the lower back support. You can adjust it all separately to make it more comfortable," Edwards said.

The recliner features a smooth gliding and swivel design, which Edwards said makes it especially useful for parents soothing a baby. It is GREENGUARD Gold certified for safety, reclines nearly flat, includes a USB charging port, and has side pockets for phones, remotes, and books.

Edwards noted that the brand is currently running 4th of July sales. More information is available at chitaliving.com.

Take it outside

For the backyard, Edwards pointed to Bestway's line of above-ground pools as an affordable way to create summer memories.

"Summer months, it's all about staying cool and creating memories. If you want to do that, Bestway has a fabulous line of above-ground pools. Comes in different sizes, budgets, and lifestyle needs," Edwards said.

The pools are designed for convenience and durability and are available starting at $250. They can be found at bestwayusa.com, Amazon, and other select retailers.

More of Edwards' picks and design inspiration are available on her Instagram @kellyedwardsinc.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.