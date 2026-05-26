: Summer hosting trends include daycaps, punch bowls, and drinks that help clean the ocean

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Drinks expert Theo Rutherford says summer entertaining is getting a refresh this season, with lighter drinks, shareable punch bowls, and brands that support environmental causes leading the way.

Rutherford said one of the biggest trends this summer is the "daycap", a light, refreshing drink enjoyed earlier in the day rather than waiting for a traditional nightcap.

"Instead of waiting till the night and reaching for that nightcap to unwind, people are reaching for a daycap," Rutherford said.

He recommends options like Josh Cellars sparkling wine served over ice or as a spritz for daytime entertaining at the beach or pool.

Punch bowls are also making a comeback, Rutherford said, because they allow hosts to spend more time with their guests.

"Punch bowls are great because it allows you to make them once and then be social instead of just entertaining," Rutherford said.

He suggests using Gray Whale Gin, which features citrus and mint, or the newer Gray Whale Vodka, distilled with grapes, as bases for summer punch bowls.

Gray Whale has also partnered with the Surfrider Foundation, an organization working to clean up oceans and waterways across the country. Rutherford said proceeds from every bottle of Gray Whale Gin and Gray Whale Vodka go toward helping the Surfrider Foundation reach its goal of removing more than 750,000 pounds of trash from U.S. oceans and waterways.

For more information, visit Josh Cellars and Gray Whale Spirits online.

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