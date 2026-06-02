Summer must-have products to keep you cool, fresh, and pest-free this season

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Jamie o’ + Co. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is here, and a few key products can help you stay cool, refresh your body care routine, handle backyard pests, and reclaim your weekends.

Secret Life Stages

The Secret Life Stages collection from Secret Clinical, the number one clinical antiperspirant brand, offers clinically proven 100-hour odor protection against heat, stress, and activity sweat — even during hormonal shifts. The collection includes the new She Runs Hot and Sleep, Don't Sweat It products. The new Secret Clinical Cooldown face and body deodorant spray refreshes and deodorizes skin on the go. Find it exclusively at Target starting at $13.99.

Olay Super Serum

The Olay routine features the Super Serum Body Wash and the new Super Serum Body Lotion. Inspired by Olay's most awarded skincare serum, the body wash includes niacinamide, beta hydroxy acid, collagen peptide, and vitamin C. Follow with the Super Serum Body Lotion for a head-to-toe upgrade for every skin type. Available now at retailers nationwide.

Zevo and the Compact Flying Insect Trap

For summer hosting, the Compact Flying Insect Trap fits discreetly in tight spaces, uses blue and UV light, and kills 99.9% of trapped bugs 24/7. Outside, the Zevo on-body mosquito and tick repellent delivers 8 hours of protection with an odorless, non-sticky formula. Simply apply and go.

TruGreen

TruGreen, America's number one lawn care company, creates a plan tailored to your lawn with experts who know what your grass needs year-round, from feeding and soil preparation to long-term strategies. Through June 23rd, new customers can get 50% off professional lawn care. Existing TruGreen customers can refer a friend and receive a $100 gift card.

Find more information at jamieoco.com.

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