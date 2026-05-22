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Summer must-haves: Beauty, travel, and lawn care picks for the season

From salon-quality hair care to travel memberships and lawn care deals, lifestyle contributor Emily Raquette shares her top summer picks.
Summer must-haves: Beauty, travel, and lawn care picks for the season
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Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Donato Media. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Summer is almost here, and lifestyle contributor Emily Richett has rounded up 
her top picks for the season across beauty, travel, and outdoor living.

Hair care: Luseta Beauty offers salon-quality hair care made with 
natural ingredients at an affordable price. The line is sulfate, 
paraben, and cruelty-free. The Glossy Pearl Shampoo is infused with 
pearl extract to nourish, detangle, and replenish hair. 
The conditioner smooths flyaways and frizz for a sleek finish. 
The shampoo and conditioner combo is available for $32 on Amazon, 
on the Lucetta Beauty website, and at CVS.

Beach and pool towels: down etc. offers several options for summer. 
The round towel poncho is crafted with super-absorbent technology 
and functions as both a towel and a cover-up. The Kalahari Desert Pool Towel is 100% cotton. 
The Gobi Desert Tall towel features high-quality materials 
found in hotels across the country.

Natural self-care: Wholesome Hippie offers natural, affordable self-care products made in the USA. The Calm Cream is packed with 
magnesium and turmeric to help with sore muscles and promote restful sleep. 
The cooling spray is designed to beat the summer heat. The line also includes 
a bergamot soap infused with magnesium for gentle cleansing. 
Products are available on the Wholesome Hippie website.

Travel protection: MedJet memberships provide medical transport to 
your home hospital if you are hospitalized while traveling, 
a service most insurance programs do not cover. 
Members can also add 24/7 security response benefits for 
international travel. Memberships start at $99.

Lawn care: TruGreen, America's number one lawn care company, offers 
treatment plans tailored to your yard's unique needs. 
From May 22 through June 5, new customers can get six weeks 
of free lawn care. 
Visit the TruGreen website to explore services, promotions, and the referral program.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been 
converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team 
verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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