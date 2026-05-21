Summer must-haves for travel and entertaining at home, according to a lifestyle expert

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A lifestyle expert shares summer picks for families, entertainers, and anyone looking to make the season easier, from an all-inclusive resort in Panama to Mediterranean catering and a hair care line built for summer.

Carmen Ordonez, a lifestyle expert, highlights three summer must-haves: a family all-inclusive resort in Panama, a Mediterranean kitchen for easy entertaining, and a Brazilian-inspired hair care line.

The Grand Decameron Panama is a family all-inclusive resort located near the former fishing village of Orion on Panama's southern coast. The resort offers kids clubs, pools, beaches, and nightly shows, along with activities including ATV rides, sailboat tours, fishing, scuba diving, and kayaking. Guests can also take a boat trip to Isla or visit Panama City to see the Panama Canal and explore the historic Casco Viejo district. Book at decameron.com.

May is Mediterranean Diet Month, and Rice Mediterranean Kitchen offers catering with as little as 4 hours' notice. The menu includes signature bowls, shareable platters, and hummus, with curated packages or fully customizable spreads for larger groups. Individually packaged meals are also available. Find a location at ricekitchen.com.

Griffus Intense Hair Care is a Brazilian-inspired line designed to combat frizz, dryness, dullness, and heat damage caused by humidity, sun exposure, chlorine, salt water, and heat styling. The products can be used as a conditioner, leave-in treatment, hydration support, smoothing solution, or styling aid. Griffus is available at Walmart, Navarro, and Publix. Learn more at griffuscosmetics.com.

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