Summer must-haves: Orlando travel, Royal Caribbean's new ship, lawn care tips, and cocktail recipes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Kathy Buccio. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Lifestyle expert Kathy Buccio joined Inside South Florida host Cameron Dobbs to share her top picks for making the most of summer, from travel destinations and lawn care to paper towels and World Cup cocktails.

Visit Orlando

Orlando is a top summer destination with something for every type of traveler. The city offers new theme park experiences, major sporting events including the World Cup, and a dining scene with more than 60 restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide.

For personalized trip ideas, travelers can visit visitorlando.com, where Opal, an AI planning tool assisted by locals, creates customized Orlando itineraries reviewed by local vacation experts.

Royal Caribbean: Legend of the Seas

Royal Caribbean is debuting the Legend of the Seas in July 2026. The newest ship in the Icon Class combines beach escapes, resort luxury, and theme park thrills in one vacation. Guests can explore 8 neighborhoods, choose from 28 dining options, and enjoy entertainment, including Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and America's Got Talent Live at Sea.

The Legend of the Seas launches in Europe before arriving in Fort Lauderdale in November for Caribbean getaways.

TruGreen lawn care

TruGreen is America's No. 1 lawn care company, serving more than 2.3 million customers with customized plans tailored to each lawn's unique needs. TruGreen experts recommend getting started now to stay ahead of summer lawn issues. For more information, visit trugreen.com.

Viva Signature Cloth paper towels

Viva Signature Cloth paper towels are designed to handle summer messes, from barbecue sauce to popsicle drips. The cloths soak up spills while staying soft on skin.

Viva Signature Cloth paper towels, 8 family triple rolls, are available at 15% off for Prime Day, just in time for July 4th cookouts.

World Cup cocktails: Bacan Guaro and Ron Viejo de Caldas

Two spirits are bringing World Cup flavor to the glass this summer.

Bacan Guaro is a super-premium, modern take on aguardiente. Its featured cocktail, the Lagos y Lumbres, pairs Bacan Guaro 29 with Brut sparkling wine from Dr. Konstantin Frank in the Finger Lakes. Learn more at bacanguaro.com.

Lagos y Lumbres Cocktail



1 oz. Bacan Guaro 29

3 oz. Dr. Konstantin Frank Brut Sparkling Wine

Add Bacan Guaro into a flute or coupe. Top with chilled Dr. Frank Brut. Garnish with an orange twist on the rim.

Ron Viejo de Caldas is one of Colombia's most beloved rum brands, with nearly a century of history rooted in the country's coffee capital. The Caldas Carajillo puts a coffee-forward twist on the classic cocktail. Learn more at ronviejodecaldasrum.com.

Caldas Carajillo Cocktail



2.5 oz. cold brew coffee

1 oz. Ron Viejo de Caldas 8 Year Old Rum

.5 oz. orange liqueur

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice and garnish with a slice of orange.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.