Summer Must-Haves with Lifestyle Expert Bianca Dottin on Inside South Florida

South Florida native and lifestyle expert Bianca Dottin joined the Inside South Florida studio to share her top summer essentials, from beauty picks to bug zappers, bourbon cocktails, and buttery-soft fashion. Here’s a breakdown of the standout products Bianca recommends to make this season easier, breezier, and a whole lot more stylish:

IPSY Glam Bag Subscription

First up: skincare and beauty lovers rejoice. Bianca highlighted the IPSY Glam Bag, a beauty subscription that starts at just $14 a month. Each monthly bag includes five deluxe-size samples, giving users an affordable way to discover new products. July’s picks featured a standout: the e.l.f. x Business sunscreen stick, ideal for staying protected on the go. For more information, visit IPSY.com .

Zevo Flying Insect Trap

For anyone hosting indoors during the humid months, Bianca recommends the Zevo Flying Insect Trap. Simply plug it in and let the UV light technology do the rest, it attracts and traps 99.9% of flying bugs. It's a sleek, no-spray solution to keep your space guest-ready. Available at major retailers for $19.99, with easy refills to swap in and out.

Edmond’s Honor

No summer gathering is complete without a signature cocktail. Bianca suggests the Madagascar Mule using Edmond’s Honor, an ultra-premium vanilla bourbon. Mixed with ginger beer, lime, and pineapple syrup, this refreshing drink brings elevated vibes to any occasion. For more information, visit EdmonsHonor.com .

Coco on the Go

Bianca wrapped up her segment with fashion-forward athleisure from Coco on the Go. This luxury line features non-toxic silk jacquard fabrics, offering a soft, breathable feel with stylish designs perfect for errands, travel, or lounging in style. Available now at cocoonthego.com .

