Summer travel deals still available for last-minute planners, Skyscanner data shows.

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If you haven't booked a summer getaway yet, you're not alone, and there's still time to save.

New data from Skyscanner shows 38% of Americans are still planning summer travel, with many concerned about rising prices and last-minute booking. But the report finds that flexibility can go a long way: a family of 4 can save up to $520 on flights simply by being open to different travel dates or destinations.

Timing is everything

According to Skyscanner, the week of August 17th is shaping up to be one of the cheapest weeks to fly this summer. That value window extends to popular international destinations as well. For Tokyo, the best value week falls at the end of August. Popular destinations, including London, Rome, Madrid, and New York, all have cheaper booking windows identified in Skyscanner's data.

Think beyond the usual hotspots

Skyscanner also encourages travelers to consider under-the-radar options. Destinations like Redmond, Oregon, and Italy are trending as more affordable alternatives this summer.

For group trips, which more than half of Americans say are more stressful than planning a wedding, Skyscanner recommends looking at alternative destinations like Punta Gorda, Myrtle Beach, or Asheville to keep costs down.

The bottom line: don't panic. Check live prices often, stay flexible on dates and destinations, and strong summer deals are still within reach. The full Smarter Summer report is available at Skyscanner.

A luxury stay in Madrid

Spain ranks among the popular destinations in the Skyscanner report, and one standout option is Nômada Temple Madrid.

Rising within the historic city walls of the Gran Vía, Nômada Temple Madrid is a contemporary gathering place created for travelers seeking culture, connection, and a different rhythm of travel. Conceived as a bohemian bonding temple, the property blends immersive sound, gastronomy, well-being, creativity, and meaningful human interaction into one living experience.

The hotel features 93 rooms, 2 penthouses, several entertainment, food, and beverage offerings, a state-of-the-art holistic spa, and gym. Guests are invited to experience the city through art, conversation, music, and a more conscious way of coming together.

Caribbean escape: Four Seasons Resort Nevis

For a Caribbean adventure, Nevis offers quiet luxury, lush landscapes, and unspoiled beaches, ideal for travelers seeking connection, relaxation, and authentic Caribbean culture.

Four Seasons Resort Nevis offers the island's top luxury experience, blending warm, intuitive service with recently refreshed accommodations. It's suited for couples, families, or anyone looking for a Caribbean vacation that feels both elevated and effortless.

Through October 31st, the resort is offering its Island Breakaway package, which includes value across dining, spa, wellness, and activities, along with complimentary airport transfers valued at $200 per adult. The offer can be combined with additional specials, including up to 25% off, a fourth night free, and up to $7,500 in resort credits for villa stays.

More information is available at Four Seasons Resort Nevis.

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